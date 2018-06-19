Sports

Fathers flock National Park for Malta Supreme fishing competition

By Staff Writer
Sponsors and some of the fishermen take a photo op during the exciting Father’s Day activity

Fathers across Guyana flocked the National Park, Thomas Lands in record numbers for the fourth annual Banks Malta Fathers’ Day Fishing competition on Sunday.

With 57 teams of three each, the fishing enthusiasts were faced with regular showers but that did not stop them from enjoying the day with their families with some even picnicking and enjoying the sweet melodies from the pulsating stereo and enjoying drinks from the bar.

With over $150,000 in prizes and trophies, Fishing Family were the first to strike, less than 10 minutes into the time allocated…..

