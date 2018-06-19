Female powerlifting champion urges youths to take sports seriously

Female powerlifting champion, Runita White is calling for youths to take up the challenge in sports as part of their development.

The Buddy’s Gym representative made this appeal to the hundreds that gathered at the Everest Cricket Club to witness the final match of the Regional Executive Officer Inter-Secondary Schools Cricket Competition of which her family company, W and R electrical was one of the sponsors.

In her address to the finalists, fans and students White urged all to see sports as an avenue in boosting their self-confidence while stressing on other benefits…..