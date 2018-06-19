Former NBA player Hickson facing armed robbery charge

Former NBA player J.J. Hickson was arrested on a charge of armed robbery and is being held in Coweta County Jail in Georgia.
The 29-year-old Hickson was arrested on Friday. Coweta County Sheriff Department spokesman Jimmy Yarbrough said the arrest was in relation to a home invasion in Senoia, Ga., where a person was attacked and several items were taken.
Yarbrough said three people were involved with the home invasion but only Hickson was charged with a crime…..
