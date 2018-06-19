Guyana men’s hockey team swept by TT in CAC warm-up series

The Guyana men’s national hockey team closed off their three-match CAC warm-up series against Trinidad and Tobago with another defeat on Sunday.

The match which was played at the National Hockey Centre in Tacarigua saw the South Americans finally getting on the scorecard, losing 2-5 to hand the host a 3-0 series win.

Kristian Emmanuel was the man who opened the scoring for Trinidad in the 7th minute to leave Guyana trailing early on…..