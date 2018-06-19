Sports

Guyana men’s hockey team swept by TT in CAC warm-up series

By Staff Writer

The Guyana men’s national hockey team closed off their three-match CAC warm-up series against Trinidad and Tobago with another defeat on Sunday.

 The match which was played at the National Hockey Centre in Tacarigua saw the South Americans finally getting on the scorecard, losing 2-5 to hand the host a 3-0 series win.

 Kristian Emmanuel was the man who opened the scoring for Trinidad in the 7th minute to leave Guyana trailing early on…..

More in Sports

Weather trumps record-breaking Gabriel to seal stalemate

Female powerlifting champion urges youths to take sports seriously

By

Lukaku double as Belgium outclass brave Panama

default placeholder

Former cleaner and ex-electrician face off at World Cup

Boyce/Jefford Classic IX lobbies government for support

Fathers flock National Park for Malta Supreme fishing competition

National senior track and field c/ships commence Friday

CAC b/building judge Williams due for certification purposes visit

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web