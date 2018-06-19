Sports

Women b/ballers lose opening match

By Staff Writer

Guyana suffered a crushing defeat in their opening match of the Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) Women’s Championship, losing to Barbados 79-39 on Sunday at the Anthony Nesty Sports Hall, Suriname.

Barbados led from the start in the lopsided contest, as the first quarter concluded 11-23.

The lead was built upon in the second period, as the Barbadians outscored the Guyanese 15-9 to enter the halftime interval in control at 38-20…..

