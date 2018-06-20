Sports

Central Services through to domonoes final

By Staff Writer
Scenes from the semi-final clash between Power Generation, Central Service and Pre-Sellers in the Banks DIH Limited ‘President’s Cup’ Inter-Department Domino Championship.

Central Service stormed their way into the final of the Banks DIH Limited ‘President’s Cup’ Inter-Department Domino Championship after defeating Pre-Sellers and Power Generation Monday in the semi-finals.

Played at the Thirst Park Sports Club, Central Service recorded an impressive score of 84 games. Pre-Sellers finished on 72 games and earned their place in the final as the third place team.

Power Generation was eliminated after ending on 65 games. Central Service and Pre-Sellers will now oppose Trisco, who had earned a bye to the final…..

