Central Services through to domonoes final

Central Service stormed their way into the final of the Banks DIH Limited ‘President’s Cup’ Inter-Department Domino Championship after defeating Pre-Sellers and Power Generation Monday in the semi-finals.

Played at the Thirst Park Sports Club, Central Service recorded an impressive score of 84 games. Pre-Sellers finished on 72 games and earned their place in the final as the third place team.

Power Generation was eliminated after ending on 65 games. Central Service and Pre-Sellers will now oppose Trisco, who had earned a bye to the final…..