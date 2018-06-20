Sports

Gabriel’s historic performance pushes him to 12th in ICC Test rankings

By Staff Writer
Shannon Gabriel has moved up to 12th on the ICC’s Test Player Rankings

LONDON, June 19, CMC – Shannon Gabriel’s historic wicket-taking performance has propelled him to number 12 in the MRF Tyres ICC Test Player Rankings.

The burly West Indies fast bowler ended with the astounding match figures of 13 for 121 in the drawn second Test match between West Indies and Sri Lanka which ended on Monday at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia.

It was the third-best bowling figures by a West Indian bowler and best by any fast bowler in international cricket in 17 years.

Following his performance, Gabriel reached 754 rating points, surpassing his previous best of 636 points which was good enough for 18th last August.

It launched him 11 places in the latest rankings, moving him up from 23.

Gabriel’s teammates Roston Chase and Jason Holder had minor improvements in their bowling rankings. Chase moved one spot up to 38, while Holder moved one spot up to 64.

