Guyana to host WCDF eighth biennial dominoes championships

By Staff Writer
Guyana’s contingent at the last championships held in Antigua in 2016.

Dominoes action is set to entertain the local audience here when the World Council of Dominoes Federation (WCDF) hosts its eighth biennial championships from October 4-18. 

The championships will be hosted by the Guyana National Dominoes Federation for which its Local Organising Committee (LOC) is appealing for corporate support to fortify Guyana’s successful hosting of the event. 

One of the LOC’s committee members, Emily Dodson, who acts in the capacity of the chairperson, told Stabroek Sport that the event is expected to attract many international teams…..

