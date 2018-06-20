Illness forces Hetmyer out of series, Paul to replace him

GROS ISLET, St Lucia, CMC – Illness has forced Shimron Hetmyer out of the current series between West Indies and Sri Lanka, with Keemo Paul being named as his replacement. The left-handed Guyanese top order batsman has been forced to return home, where he is expected to recover in time for the two-day practice match against Bangladesh in Antigua. Hetmyer did not feature in any of the two concluded Test matches.

In his absence, the selectors have called up all-rounder Paul for the remainder of the Test series against Sri Lanka. Head coach Stuart Law said he hoped Hetmyer would be fully recovered in time to play against Bangladesh. “Hetty is a big part of our future and now we want him to recover fully from his illness, so he can be at his best for the warm-up match versus Bangladesh,” he said.

The third and final Test match between Sri Lanka and West Indies begins on Saturday, June 23. West Indies hold a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.