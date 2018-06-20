Jamaica defeat Barbados to claim women’s title

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC– Karla Cohen provided some last over heroics to lift Jamaica to an exhilarating four-run win over arch-rivals Barbados to claim the CWI T20 Blaze tournament on Monday.

Bowling the final over, Cohen conceded just three runs and snagged two wickets, while another was run out, to help dismiss Barbados for 104, just short of their target of 108.

With the score on 103 for eight, she accounted for the prized scalp of skipper Shakera Selman, who made a quickfire 15 from nine balls and Kyrstal Harewod.

One run later, Alisia Scantlebury was run out by Chinellee Henry, sparking wild celebrations among the home fans.

The result left the two teams level on 12 points, but the home side was awarded the title based on winning the head-to-head contest.

After the match Jamaica’s captain Stafanie Taylor was full of praise for Cohen’s heroics.

“That was some superb bowling there at the end. That was a great last over. Before the over we had a chat and I told her to take the pace off,” Taylor said. “She was superb and deserves a lot of credit. We feel great to come from behind and win the match. We batted hard and then we fielded and bowled really well.

Everyone deserves credit. We did it for Jamaica.”

Jamaica’s bowling efforts, though, were led by seamer Roxanne Outar, who took three wickets for 16 runs in her four overs, including the crucial wickets of Hayley Matthews (30) and Deandra Dottin who made 11.

Cohen ended with 2-20, while off-spinner Vanessa Watts finished with 2-28, as Barbados lost five wickets for 10 runs at one stage.

The women will now turn their attention to the Super50 Cup which bowls off on Wednesday.