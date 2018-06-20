Japan sink 10-man Colombia in historic win for Asia

SARANSK, Russia, (Reuters) – Japan upset 10-man Colombia 2-1 in a dramatic match yesterday to become the first Asian side to beat South American opponents at the World Cup. Asian teams had managed three draws in 17 matches against South American sides but the four-times Asian champions made their extra man count after Colombia midfielder Carlos Sanchez became the first player to get a red card in Russia. His sending-off in the third minute, for a deliberate handball, was the second fastest in World Cup history after Uruguay’s Jose Batista was dismissed after 55 seconds against Scotland in 1986.

Shinji Kagawa scored from the resulting penalty to give Japan the lead in the Group H match.

Juan Quintero’s clever low free kick in the 39th minute gave Colombia the equaliser but Yuya Osako leapt above his marker to head a corner into the net for Japan’s 73rd-minute winner.

“To lose one player in the three minutes to lose such a crucial player, is not an easy thing,” Colombia’s Argentine coach Jose Pekerman told reporters.

With Colombia ranked 16th in the world and Japan 61st, the South Americans were expected to win.

It was also sweet revenge for Japan, who were thumped 4-1 by the same opponents in Brazil 2014, but they wasted plenty of chances to kill the game off earlier. Kagawa and Osako went close in the first half but failed to increase their lead.

“I told them at halftime to keep moving, get the advantage in positioning,” Japan coach Akira Nishino said.

“It was good we could deprive the front players of their stamina. It’s the result that counts. Luck is important but it’s not going to do the job.”