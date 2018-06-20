Sports

Mohamed’s 42nd Teach Them Young programme pedals off July 9

By Staff Writer

For the 42nd consecutive year, the National Sports Commission under the tutorage of National Cycling Coach, Hassan Mohamed will ride off from July 9 to September 1 in the National Park, Thomas Lands.

The yearly programme which is featured during the summer vacation targets school children but is not limited to them as Mohammed pointed out the event is open to anyone interested in the sport.

To be a part of the action is simple, all you need is protective gear especially a helmet as well as a bicycle in working order.  Hassan explained that the programme is absolutely free and all that is required is to be registered. Persons desirous of registering can do so at the National Park or at the National Sports Commission…..

