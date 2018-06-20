Sports

Mohammed, Blackwood hundreds propel West Indies A to victory

By Staff Writer
Jason Mohammed

Centuries from Jason Mohammed and Jermaine Blackwood saw West Indies A posting an unassailable total against Worcestershire (Worcs) to mark their first win on tour in England yesterday.

West Indies A won the toss and decided to bat first, piling on 338-9 built on the back of a second consecutive century from Mohammed and restricting Worcs to 317-8 in their allotted overs.

Jason Mohammed bettered his highest score in List A matches which he made in the last warm up match two days ago to stroke an eye-catching 142 while sharing a 238-run stand with opener, Blackwood who blazed a fine knock of 119…..

