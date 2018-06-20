National Sports Policy draft released

The first draft of the long awaited National Sports Policy (NSP) was released on Monday by the Government of Guyana.

The 85-page document which is available online illustrates a wide cross section of issues relating to all sporting disciplines in the country from the role of the government ministries to the roles, rights and responsibilities of broadcastmedia as well as finance.

The NSP was one of the key issues the current administration, APNU+AFC promised in their 2015 campaign and features consultations by various stake holders…..