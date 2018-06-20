Sports

Women b/ballers lose to Dom Rep.

By Staff Writer

Guyana conceded their third consecutive defeat in the Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) Women’s Championship, losing to the Dominican Republic 112-24 yesterday at the Anthony Nesty Sports Hall.

Following heavy defeats to Barbados and Suriname, the Guyanese surrendered the contest in the opening period following an embarrassing 25-2 scoreline.

Although Guyana marginally improved in the second period, the Dominican Republic maintained their mammoth lead, as they outscored the inexperienced Guyanese 16-12 to enter the halftime interval at 41-14…..

