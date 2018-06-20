Sports

Women b/ballers lose to Suriname

By Staff Writer

Guyana suffered their second consecutive defeat at the Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) Women’s Championship, going down to host nation Suriname 73-52 on Monday at the Anthony Nesty Sports Hall.

It was an improved performance from the Guyanese following their 79-39 defeat to Barbados on Sunday, as they competed for three quarters against experienced Dutch unit.

Suriname secured the opening quarter, as they outscored Guyana by a 22-16 score-line…..

