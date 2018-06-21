Sports

Berbice Guinness `Greatest of the Streets’ to kick off tomorrow

By Staff Writer

After weeks of anticipation, the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Berbice Championship, will kick-off tomorrow [Friday] at the New Amsterdam (NA) Stelling Tarmac.

According to Coordinator Phillip Carrington, “it will be a very competitive tournament. All the players asking about it and looking forward to it.”

He  added, “It’s a great tournament, and it has come at the right time because no football is being played countrywide and nothing is being played in Berbice since New Year’s so the players will get something to play and the public will get something to look at.”….

More in Sports

Ronaldo earns edgy Portugal 1-0 win as Morocco heads home

Cinderella County champs seek title repeat!

By

Four-member team competing in Chess Sub-zonal

Bangladesh star bowler to miss tour of Caribbean

ICC to introduce World Test Championshipand ODI League

Aiken and Wallace lead teams to victory

Will Keemo Paul play test cricket?

National Cycling C/ships wide open with absence of big names

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web