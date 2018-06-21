Berbice Guinness `Greatest of the Streets’ to kick off tomorrow

After weeks of anticipation, the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Berbice Championship, will kick-off tomorrow [Friday] at the New Amsterdam (NA) Stelling Tarmac.

According to Coordinator Phillip Carrington, “it will be a very competitive tournament. All the players asking about it and looking forward to it.”

He added, “It’s a great tournament, and it has come at the right time because no football is being played countrywide and nothing is being played in Berbice since New Year’s so the players will get something to play and the public will get something to look at.”….