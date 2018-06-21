Sports

Cinderella County champs seek title repeat!

—receive support to defend Jaguars three – day league title 

By
Kemol Savoury

On October 16, 2017, one of the major headlines in the sports section of the Stabroek News read, `Champs, at last, Essequibo win maiden tournament.’ 

If I’m not mistaken, that headline was plastered on the back page. 

Skipper Anthony Adams, who been on the receiving end of a few heavy defeats at the hands of Demerara and Berbice, led Essequibo to championship honours in the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Jaguars three- day league.  ….

