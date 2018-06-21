Sports

Four-member team competing in Chess Sub-zonal

By Staff Writer
Anthony Drayton

Guyana women’s champion, Women FIDE Master (WFM) Maria Varona-Thomas heads a four-member delegation which  departed Guyana Tuesday for the 2018 World Chess Championships Qualifier sub-zonal which began yesterday and runs  until Tuesday.

The team comprises Varona-Thomas, Candidate Master Anthony Drayton, Loris Nathoo and Yolander Persaud.

This is the first time the tournament will be featured in Jamaica with nine rounds of action in the Swiss-system tournament…..

More in Sports

Ronaldo earns edgy Portugal 1-0 win as Morocco heads home

Cinderella County champs seek title repeat!

By

Bangladesh star bowler to miss tour of Caribbean

ICC to introduce World Test Championshipand ODI League

Aiken and Wallace lead teams to victory

Will Keemo Paul play test cricket?

National Cycling C/ships wide open with absence of big names

Forde mum of status of investigation

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web