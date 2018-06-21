Four-member team competing in Chess Sub-zonal

Guyana women’s champion, Women FIDE Master (WFM) Maria Varona-Thomas heads a four-member delegation which departed Guyana Tuesday for the 2018 World Chess Championships Qualifier sub-zonal which began yesterday and runs until Tuesday.
The team comprises Varona-Thomas, Candidate Master Anthony Drayton, Loris Nathoo and Yolander Persaud.
This is the first time the tournament will be featured in Jamaica with nine rounds of action in the Swiss-system tournament…..
