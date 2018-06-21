Sports

National Cycling C/ships wide open with absence of big names

By Staff Writer
Raynauth Jeffrey

With the potential absence of star cyclists, Hamza Eastman and 2017 Time Trial and Road Race Champion, Raynauth Jeffrey who are campaigning on the USA circuit, the National Cycling Championships being staged this weekend and the next may be wide open.

Sharing wins this season, Jamal John, Paul DeNobrega and Curtis Dey sit atop the Guyana Cycling News points classifications table and the trio are the favorites to win the coveted accolades of National Road Race and Time Trial Champion.

As was the case since 2016, this year, the championships comes with a twist as the the Road Race for the elite riders will be held eight days after the Time-Trial rather than the customary day apart…..

