Will Keemo Paul play test cricket?

—or is he destined to be like Pydanna, Browne and Semple

Now that the West Indies selectors have called up Guyanese all-rounder Keemo Paul for the all-important third and final test match against Sri Lanka, the $64,000 question is whether Paul will make his debut and play test cricket or be like a few other Guyanese cricketers who have made the West Indies One-day team but failed to play test cricket.

Paul has been called up by the West Indies selectors for the remainder of the Test series against Sri Lanka replacing the injured Shimron Hetmeyer.

But was Paul named in the squad just to appease the Guyanese cricket public or do the selectors think that Paul’s wicket taking ability is just what is needed in order to win the third test for a 2-0 series triumph?….

