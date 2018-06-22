Sports

Banks DIH Inter-Dept Domino Championship

Pre-Sellers crowned champions

By Staff Writer
The victorious Pre-Sellers unit posing with their spoils, following victory over Trisco and Central Service in the Banks DIH Limited ‘President’s Cup’ Inter-Department Domino Championship

Pre-Sellers was crowned the Banks DIH Limited ‘President’s Cup’ Inter-Department Domino Champion, defeating Trisco and Central Service on Wednesday at the Thirst Park Sports Club.

It was an efficient performance from the highly rated Pre-Sellers unit, who turned back the challenge from tournament favourite Trisco [76] to secure the coveted title with a score of 83 games. Central Service, who eventually ended in the third position on 63, took the early lead with 15 games in the first period, as Pre-Sellers and Trisco ended on 11 and seven, respectively.

It was from this point that the contest became a two-way battle as Trisco [17] and Pre-Sellers [13] ended on 24 games apiece in the second round. Central Service finished on 22…..

