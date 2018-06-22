Confirmed! CPL coming to Guyana

Guyanese can breathe a sigh of relief after Guyana was confirmed as the seventh and final match venue for the HERO Caribbean Premier League 2018.

At a simple signing ceremony at the Main Street, Georgetown office of the Minister of Social Cohesion with Responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport Dr George Norton, the document was inked by the Guyana Amazon Warriors’ franchise team Operations Manager Omar Khan and the Permanent Secretary of the said ministry, Melissa Tucker which will see Guyana hosting seven matches, including two playoff matches.

Minister Norton announced that the Guyana National Stadium, Providence will host the matches scheduled to be played between August 9 and September 9, along with the two playoff matches billed for September 11 and 12…..