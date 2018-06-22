Linden Technical Institute and Mackenzie High to clash in final

Linden Technical Institute (LTI) and Mackenzie High will battle in the finale of the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG)/Linden Amateur Basketball Association (LABA) Secondary School Under-19 Championship, following semi-final wins on Wednesday.

Staged at the Mackenzie Sports Club Hard-Court, LTI brushed aside Wisburg, while Mackenzie High mauled New Silvercity to setup the second meeting of the teams in the event. In the previous showdown, LTI defeated Mackenzie High 67-51. LTI clinched their place in the final following a lopsided 82-51 victory over Wisburg. Unbeaten thus far in the competition, LTI secured the first half lead, following a 42-24 score line. The result was completed in a similar fashion, as LTI outscored their foes 40-27 in the second half.

Jamal Gilkes top scored with 22 points, while Ronaldo Patoir, Daniel Lee, Stephon Duncan and Shamar Chapman assisted with 18, 12, 11 and 10 points, respectively…..