Olympic Day activities set for this weekend

The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) will collaborate with the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) to host its annual 10k Team Run and Fun Walk-Jog-Run on Sunday at 6:00hrs.

According to a release from the GOA, the event starts at the Thomas Lands YMCA, proceeds north on Camp Street to Carifesta Avenue, east on Carifesta Avenue, Clive Lloyd Drive, Rupert Craig Highway to Liliendaal (where Marshals will indicate the turning point), west to Vlissengen Road, south on Vlissengen Road to Thomas Lands and finish at the YMCA. Teams must comprise four (4) male and two (2) female runners. Prizes will be awarded for the team event.

Organisations and individuals of the public are all invited to participate. Registration forms can be obtained at Olympic House or just come on Sunday in your walking or running shoes…..