Activade Energy Drink on board as official drink

Sueria Manufacturing Inc. of Eccles Industrial Area, East Bank Demerara, under their Activade Sports Drink brand has joined with the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) for its marquee event, the National Championships which pedals off this morning with the Individual Time Trials on the Linden Soesdyke Highway.

Brand Manager Selwyn Bobb on Thursday handed over cases of the drink to Assistant Racing Secretary of the GCF, Joseph Britton, at the company’s Industrial Site Bond.

“Sueria Manufacturing Inc., is proud to be part of the GCF Championships having sponsored recently, the United We Stand Cycle Club’s Three Stage Race, under our brand, Activate Energy Drink,” said Bobb…..