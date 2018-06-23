Sports

Pompey promises `remarkable’ meet

—Kirani James, Troy Doris marquee stars at third API

By Staff Writer
Principals of the Aliann Pompey Invitational (API) scheduled for June 30 at the National Track and Field Centre pose for a photo with some sponsors following the launch on Thursday at the Sleep In Hotel and Casino.

Track and Field athletes from in excess of 25 territories are expected to compete at the third edition of the Aliann Pompey Invitational (API) scheduled for June 30 at the National Track and Field Centre.

These and other details were disclosed during the formal launch of the marquee event on Thursday at the Sleep In Hotel and Casino.

According to Pompey, the 2002 Commonwealth Games 400m gold medallist, she is overwhelmed with the support the flagship event on the AAG’s calendar is receiving and stated that June 30 will be memorable for fans…..

