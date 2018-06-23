Wallace half-century enough to see off Retired Players

CAVE HILL, Barbados, Jun 22, CMC – Former Test batsman Philo Wallace rolled back the years with a dashing half-century as Barbados Legends got the better of the West Indies Retired Players by 15 runs, in a star-studded exhibition Twenty20 match here Thursday night.

Former Test batsman Philo Wallace.

Playing at 3Ws Oval, Wallace smashed 88 not out off 60 deliveries to headline Barbados Legends’ total of 151 for four off their 20 overs.

After former West Indies vice-captain and opener Sherwin Campbell fell cheaply for 11, Wallace inspired a second wicket stand of 88 with ex-Test batsman Roland Holder (13), who captained the side.

Wallace, who played seven Tests and 33 one-dayers for the Windies, struck nine fours and half dozen sixes.

Jamaican off-spinner Nehemiah Perry, who played four Tests, was the best bowler with two for 30.

In reply, the West Indies Retired Players were restricted to 136 for eight, as seamers Corey Collymore (2-8), Tino Best (2-18) and Ian Bradshaw (2-24) scythed through the innings.

The innings was tottering at 13 for three in the third over and following a minor recovery, slumped to 80 for eight in the 15th over.

However, former Test captain and now Cricket West Indies director of cricket, Jimmy Adams, along with Wayne Lewis, both scored 28 not out in an unbroken ninth wicket stand worth 56, to get the Retired Players close to their target.