Botha to coach Amazon Warriors

(CPL) The Guyana Amazon Warriors have appointed South African Johan Botha as their Head Coach and current Guyana and West Indies A Team Manager Rayon Griffith as his Assistant Coach. They will take charge for the 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League which runs on 8 August to 16 September.

Botha has had previous coaching experience at the Pakistan Super League with Islamabad United and Multan Sultans. Botha has also played at the Hero CPL, winning the title with the Trinbago Knight Riders in 2015.

As a player Botha represented South Africa in Tests, ODIs and T20 Internationals, claiming 126 wickets for his country.

Griffith has represented the Guyana national team and the West Indies B side in regional tournaments and has had a very successful stint as the current Assistant Coach/Manager of the Guyana Jaguars, contributing to them winning the West Indies Four-Day Professional League for four consecutive years.

Speaking of his appointment, Botha expressed his excitement about the challenge ahead. “I really enjoyed my time with the Hero CPL as a player, and I can’t wait to get underway as a coach. The squad that the Amazon Warriors have put together for this year is really impressive and I am sure we will be challenging for the title at the end of the season.”

Team and Operations Manager of the Guyana Amazon Warriors, Omar Khan, expressed optimism on Botha’s and Griffith’s appointments. “The management of the franchise puts in continuous effort to do things differently with the aim of winning the title. After getting so close over the years was are delighted to have Johan and Rayon at the helm of our coaching staff this year. They are both very professional and are very much involved in cricket coaching and development and are expected to bring new ideas and initiatives to the team set-up.”