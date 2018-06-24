Sports

East Ruimveldt, Charlestown secure opening round wins

By Staff Writer

East Ruimveldt and Charlestown won their matches when the girls division of the ExxonMobil U14 football competition commenced yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

East Ruimveldt defeated Uitvlugt 2-0 with goals from Tamara Mendonca and Keisha Jones in the 15th and 21st minute respectively while Charlestown edged Vergenoegen 1-0 through a Donna Lowe 22nd minute goal.

In the boys division Buxton Youth Developers whipped St George’s High 6-0.   Olashi Primo crafted a brace in the seventh and 20th minute, Tyrice Dennis tallied a double in the 16th and 21st and Samuel Garnett scored twice in the ninth and 25th minute. ….

