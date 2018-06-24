Guyana, Grenada resume b/ball battle after 32 years

By Charwayne Walker

The only time Guyana and Grenada clashed at basketball at the senior international level was July 1986 at the Fifth CARICOM championships. On that occasion, the Land of the Majestic Kaieteur Falls, led by Linden’s YMCA Kings, James Brusche, triumphed 69 to 52.

Skipper Brusche is the youngest of the Brusche’s siblings, (Mike and Clifton were the two other brothers) that represented Guyana at the senior international level.

James emulated his brothers with a game-high 22 points. He was supported by fellow Lindener and two-time CARICOM All Start Selectee, Auric Tappin, with 17 points…..