Inclement weather forces postponement of GRFU 7s

The typical May/June inclement weather has led to an unplayable surface of the ground at the National Park which has forced the postponement of the GRFU 7s originally scheduled for this weekend.

According to a member of the union, the 7s tourney will be pushed back to this weekend once the weather conditions are favorable.

However, the Guyana Rugby Union collaborated with the Guyana Olympic Association to observer Olympic Day 2018 with a day of activities for rugby players at the National Park…..