Jeffrey, Fraser-Green defend Time Trial titles

UK based Claire Fraser-Green and USA based Raynauth Jeffrey emphatically defended their Time-Trial titles yesterday to highlight Day 1 of the National Cycling Championships staged on the Linden/Soesdyke Highway.

Fraser-Green took her sixth successive and seventh overall winner’s trophy in the curtain raiser for the flagship event of the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF).

She completed the 20km solo trek in 40 minutes and 12 seconds. In dominate fashion, Fraser-Green finished more than six minutes ahead of the other competitor, Shenika Texeira (46m:59s)…..