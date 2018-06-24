Sports

Jeffrey, Fraser-Green defend Time Trial titles

By

UK based Claire Fraser-Green and USA based Raynauth Jeffrey emphatically defended their Time-Trial titles yesterday to highlight Day 1 of the National Cycling Championships staged on the Linden/Soesdyke Highway.

Fraser-Green took her sixth successive and seventh overall winner’s trophy in the curtain raiser for the flagship event of the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF).

She completed the 20km solo trek in 40 minutes and 12 seconds. In dominate fashion, Fraser-Green finished more than six minutes ahead of the other competitor, Shenika Texeira (46m:59s)…..

More in Sports

Dowrich, Holder lead fightback but rain wrecks first day

Top teams through to round of 16

Phillips cops sprint double

Inclement weather forces postponement of GRFU 7s

Kroos missile secures last-gasp Germany win

Rampant Mexico see off South Korea to close on last 16

The Ronaldo-Messi debate continues

sn guyana news

Two each for Hazard and Lukaku as Belgium  thump Tunisia 5-2

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web