The Ronaldo-Messi debate continues

By Ras Wadada

After 10 days of non-stop action, none of the 29 games contested so far have failed to deliver a goal, serving up 71 to date, and despite the many twists and turns, the continuing debate as to who is the best footballer on Planet Earth takes centre stage alongside the Video Assistant Referee at Russia 2018.

The unending comparison between the game’s two best known and most accomplished players continues to engage the attention of the world like no other rivalry of the ‘Beautiful Game’ in recent times and prior to the kick-off of Russia 2018 expectations were high among the inhabitants of the Universe for both demi-gods. These two iconic figures of the sport, in the eyes of many, entered the 21st Edition of the premier sporting spectacle – the World Cup – with very little to show, for all they are worth, after competing in three consecutive tournaments and being in the twilight of their careers and possibly the last chance to win the most coveted prize in sport, a lot is expected, if not delivered.

There is no doubt that the hopes of Portugal and Argentina rest on the shoulders of Cristiano ‘CR7’ Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, respectively, and while the former has shone brilliantly so far the latter has failed miserably to the point of his team being on the verge of elimination. The obvious reason being that Portugal is a team led and inspired by a confidently focused captain Ronaldo as opposed to Argentina which adds up to a pressured Messi and 10 splintered players under the direction of a coach who seems totally out of control in getting things organized…..