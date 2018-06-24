Top teams through to round of 16

Tucber Giants, Street Knights, Hopetown, Twenties and Trafalgar are through to the round of 16 of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Berbice leg which commenced

Friday. Played at the New Amsterdam (NA) Stelling Tarmac in front of a large crowd, Tucber Giants sent a stern warning to the remaining teams, hammering Rose Hall Town 8-0.

It was a clinical performance that captivated the large viewership who will now certainly have Tucber Giants among the teams capable of walking away with the coveted title…..