Sports

Defending champs NA Kings knocked out in quarters

By Staff Writer
Delwyn Fraser (black) of Trafalgar trying to maintain possession of the ball, while being challenged by a NA Kings player, during their quarter-final clash in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Berbice Championship

A new champion will be crowned in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Berbice Championship, as Trafalgar crushed titleist New Amsterdam (NA) Kings 3-0 in the quarter-final round on Saturday.

It was a standout night for teams from the West Coast Berbice section, as three of the four semi-finalists emanate from that region.

Kevin McKenzie recorded a hat-trick in front of a mammoth crowd at the NA Stelling Tarmac.

McKenzie found the back of the net in the 16th minute, alongside a Guinness Goal-(GG)-(A goal scored in the final two minutes counts as two) in the 19th minute…..

More in Sports

Fiedtkou; one of the main pieces in Guyana’s Female Hockey Team 

By

Rain lets Sri Lanka off hook after Gabriel leads Windies counter

Fraser-Green wins GCF road race title

Persaud takes New Town Restaurant golf title

President’s College, Marian Academy win titles

sn guyana news

Regal hunting ‘Big Apple’ double

Ramdhani/Mangra, Ramdhani/Jackson win Olympic Day doubles titles

By
sn guyana news

LTI edges Mackenzie High in Secondary Schools final

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web