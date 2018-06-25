Defending champs NA Kings knocked out in quarters

A new champion will be crowned in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Berbice Championship, as Trafalgar crushed titleist New Amsterdam (NA) Kings 3-0 in the quarter-final round on Saturday.
It was a standout night for teams from the West Coast Berbice section, as three of the four semi-finalists emanate from that region.
Kevin McKenzie recorded a hat-trick in front of a mammoth crowd at the NA Stelling Tarmac.
McKenzie found the back of the net in the 16th minute, alongside a Guinness Goal-(GG)-(A goal scored in the final two minutes counts as two) in the 19th minute…..
