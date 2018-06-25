Sports

Fraser-Green wins GCF road race title

By Staff Writer
Claire Fraser-Green won her sixth consecutive National Road Race title yesterday. (Orlando Charles photo)

Claire Fraser-Green came, saw and conquered.

The UK based biker brought her talents to the 592 and once again dominated the competition.

One day after winning the Time-Trial championship, Fraser-Green easily added the female National Road Race Trophy to her collection.Undaunted by the intermittent showers yesterday Fraser-Green, bested Shenika Texeira and Abigail Jeffrey to earn her sixth national road race title after winning her sixth successive time-trial title on Saturday…..

