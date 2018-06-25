Sports

President’s College, Marian Academy win titles

By Staff Writer
The victorious President’s College U16 team displaying the trophy following the end of the YBG Regional Conference.

President’s College clinched the boys U14, U16 and U19 titles, while Marian Academy secured the girls division when the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) ‘Regional Conference’ concluded on Saturday.

Played at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue, President’s College overcame Marian Academy 27-19.

Akeem Crandon amassed 14 points and 15 rebounds in the win while Jaden Daziel netted seven points for Marian Academy.

In the U16 title match, President’s College defeated Marian Academy 28-20…..

