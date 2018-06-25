Sports

Ramdhani/Mangra, Ramdhani/Jackson win Olympic Day doubles titles

By
Narayan Ramdhani (aerial) and Jonathon Mangra battling Marlon Chung/Darrell Carpenay in the final of the men’s doubles on Saturday. (Terrence Thompson photo)

When the battle for supremacy in the Guyana Olympic Association Olympic Day open doubles badminton challenge ended it was the duo of Priyanna Ramdhani and Greer Jackson taking the women’s title with Narayan Ramdhani and Jonathon Mangra prevailing in the men’s division over the weekend at the National Gymnasium.

 In commemoration of Saturday’s World Olympic Day, Ramdhani, after her graduation from Marian Academy hurried over to partner with Jackson and flatten the competition.

The duo defeated Christina Kumar/Shivannie Persaud 21-9, 21-8, Jayde Da Silva/Stephanie Sagar 21-14, 21-5 and Ayanna Wickham-Watson/Emily Ramdhani 21-8, 21-7 to lift the title…..

