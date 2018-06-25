Regal hunting ‘Big Apple’ double

Regal Masters and Regal All-Stars will look to repeat their 2016 heroics where they won both categories when they take part in the 12th edition of the New York Cup from June 29- July 1.

This year marks the fifth consecutive year that the Regal teams will be participating in the Independence Cup and they are oozing with confidence at bringing back the coveted ‘double’ to Guyana.

The All-Stars side will be competing in the Open category and according to team owner, Mahendra Hardyal, they are focused on winning…..