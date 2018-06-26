Guyana to host 11 WWT20 matches

Eleven years after staging matches for the 2007 World Cup limited overs competition, the first such tournament to be held in the Caribbean, the Providence National Stadium will once again host World Cup matches.
This time the competition will be the inaugural stand alone
International Cricket Council’s Women’s World T20 which will feature some 11 matches.
Spanning five days in November this year, the defending champions, West Indies, will be at home as they battle nine other nations for the title from November 9-24…..
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Sports
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web