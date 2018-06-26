Sports

Guyana to host 11 WWT20 matches

By
The Providence National Stadium will play host to 11 Women’s T20 World Cup matches.

Eleven years after staging matches for the 2007 World Cup limited overs competition, the first such tournament to  be held in the Caribbean, the Providence National Stadium will once again host World Cup matches.

This time the competition will be the inaugural stand alone

International Cricket Council’s Women’s World T20 which will feature some 11 matches.

Spanning five days in November this year, the defending champions, West Indies, will be at home as they battle nine other nations for the title from November 9-24…..

