Sports

It will be George versus James at Aliann Pompey International

By Staff Writer
Winston George

When the third edition of the Aliann Pompey Invitational (API) is staged at the National Track and Field Centre on Saturday, a never before seen showdown will be witnessed by thousands.

Guyana’s 400m record holder, Winston George will face Grenada’s 400 metres Olympic and World Champion, Kirani James.

According to the start list, US based Guyanese quarter miler, Stephan James and 2017 World Youth silver medalist, Daniel Williams will also face the starter’s orders.

\The 400m may arguably be the most star studded and anticipated race on the programme…..

