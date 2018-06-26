Male b/ballers stay unbeaten with double O/T win

Guyana defeated St. Vincent and the Grenadines 104-102 in double overtime to clinch their second consecutive win, when the Caribbean Basketball Confederation [CBC] Men’s Championship continued yesterday.

Staged at the Anthony Nesty Sports Hall, Suriname, Guyanese captain Stanton Rose led the way with impressive figures of 41 points and eight rebounds.

He was assisted by Ray Victor who added 15 points, eight rebounds, Anthony Moe who chipped in with 13 points, nine rebounds and Shane Webster who tallied nine points, 12 rebounds. ….