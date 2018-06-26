Sports

Trafalgar crowned Guinness Berbice champs

By Staff Writer
Adrian Price, captain of Trafalgar receives the championship trophy from Guinness representative Fraiche Kendall, following the conclusion of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Berbice Zone. Also in the photo are Guinness Brand Manager Lee Baptiste (left), Berbice Branch Manager Joshua Torrezao (3rd from right) and Events Outdoor Manager Mortimer Stewart (right)

Trafalgar was crowned the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Berbice Champion after mauling Litchfield 4-0 in a West Coast Berbice derby on Sunday at the New Amsterdam (NA) Stelling Tarmac.

It was a lopsided clash, as the clinical Trafalgar unit romped to the title in front of a mammoth crowd, powered by a helmet-trick from Ryan Schultz.

The speedy Schultz opened the scoring in the third minute, racing away down the centre of the field, before finishing with the outside of his right boot into the right corner past the final defender…..

More in Sports

Holder grabs four to leave match delicately poised

Portugal qualify despite Ronaldo penalty miss

It will be George versus James at Aliann Pompey International

Guyana to host 11 WWT20 matches

By

WI A suffer second loss in Tri Nation Series

sn guyana news

Male b/ballers stay unbeaten with double O/T win

Nervy Spain snatch late draw with Morocco to top group

Saudis add to Salah’s misery, beat Egypt 2-1 in World Cup farewell

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web