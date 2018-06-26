Trafalgar crowned Guinness Berbice champs

Trafalgar was crowned the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Berbice Champion after mauling Litchfield 4-0 in a West Coast Berbice derby on Sunday at the New Amsterdam (NA) Stelling Tarmac.

It was a lopsided clash, as the clinical Trafalgar unit romped to the title in front of a mammoth crowd, powered by a helmet-trick from Ryan Schultz.

The speedy Schultz opened the scoring in the third minute, racing away down the centre of the field, before finishing with the outside of his right boot into the right corner past the final defender…..