DCC launches Youth Summer Programme

The Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) is continuing with its tradition of hosting its annual Youth Summer Camp which rolls out from August 13-24.

The programme was officially launched at the club’s Queenstown location where Technical Development Officer (TDO) of the club, Mark Harper, explained what the programme is.

The former Guyana middle order batsman said the programme is expected to target 120 children with the age limit increased from 17 to 18 years to include some of the bigger children…..