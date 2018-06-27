Sports

Devon Smith selection retrogressive

By
Devon Smith

Devon Smith scored 7, 20, 61, 1, 2 and 0 on his comeback to test cricket. This testifies to his continued failure in international cricket and signals the retrogressive nature and underdevelopment of West Indies Cricket.

For years, West Indies have been known to select what locals call ‘players from the grave yard’ and Smith is no exception after his three-year absence from the side.

This would not be a normal circumstance around the world but, according to the late Tony Cozier, “applied to West Indies Cricket, normal is not an adjective that springs to mind.”….

