Rum Factory on a high after eliminating Brewery

By Staff Writer
Action in the Banks DIH Limited ‘Mike Perreira’ Memorial Domino Championship at the Thirst Park Sports Club between Rum Factory, Brewery and Trisco

Rum Factory clinched their berth to the next round, defeating Trisco and Brewery when the Banks DIH Limited ‘Mike Perreira’ Memorial Inter-Department Domino Championship continued on Monday.

 Played at the Thirst Park Sports Club, Rum Factory recorded an impressive 81 games. Trisco ended in the second position on 71 games while Brewery was eliminated after ending on 63.

 The contest started poorly for Rum Factory as they ended on eight games with Brewery taking the lead on 15 games and Trisco sitting in second on 12…..

