Arjoon begins title defence with an easy first-round win

Defending champion Alex Arjoon, who is the number one seed in the country, began the 2018 edition of the Guyana Squash Association (GSA) Banks DIH – Rainforest Waters Senior National Championships on a winning note by defeating Gianni Carpenter in straight sets at the Georgetown Squash court, last evening.

It was an opening night where the winners, in the male category, made light work of their counterparts, all winning in straight sets.

Arjoon, against that backdrop, took his match with relative ease, winning in straight sets 11 -2, 11 – 6, 11 – 0 to send a stern signal to the other competitors.

Meanwhile, Nyran Joseph who is expected to pose a challenge for this year’s title also had a dominant outing, defeating Joshua Abdool in straight sets. He showed excellent form to take the match 11 – 2, 11 – 1, 11 – 1. ….