Four Guyanese in Courts Grand Slam T20

Four Guyanese ladies, including skipper Shemaine Campbelle, will turn out in the 2018 Courts Grand Slam women’s T20 tournament from July 17-28 in Trinidad and Tobago.

Campbelle, who was the leading run scorer for Guyana in the recent Cricket West Indies Regional T20 Blaze and 50 overs competitions, will turn out for LCB Contractors Limited Central alongside Akaze Thompson. Anisa Mohammed was named captain of the side.

Sheneta Grimmond was selected for TECU Credit Union South with Merissa Aguilleira as captain and the likes of Deandra Dottin and Britney Cooper in the side.

Meanwhile, teenage sensation, Shabika Gajnabi was drafted into UDECOTT North under defending skipper, most valuable player and leading run-scorer Leeann Kirby. The tournament will see each team featuring a captain from Trinidad and Tobago, three regional or West Indies players, a Trinidad under-19 player and one Senior ICC Americas player.