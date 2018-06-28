GCS support for Aliann Pompey International meet

Like a good neighbour, the Guyana Committee of Services (GCS) is there.

Yesterday, a presentation was made to Aliann Pompey as a show of support for the third Aliann Pompey Invitational (API) which will be staged on Saturday at the National Track and Field Centre.

Executive member of the GCS, Leslie Blacks stated that the presentation was the Committee’s way of showing their appreciation and support for “one of Guyana’s best female athletes.”

The USA-based Pompey, thanked Blacks and the committee following the presentation and stated that substantial support is critical for making events of such magnitude a success…..